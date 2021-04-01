Agenda review meeting addresses COVID-19, Waste Management

JACKSON, Tenn. — Committee members gathered for the city agenda review meeting on Thursday.



Members discussed an update on residents health due to COVID-19 in the city of Jackson.

They also took the time to talk about the upcoming school year for students and what school would like like for them in the midst of the pandemic.

City councilman Johnny Dodd says Waste Management has been one of the big concerns for residents.

Pretty soon residents with disabilities will have the opportunity for their garbage cans to be put on the side of the street of their home for them if they are not able to do it themselves.

“I think what we were looking at was going to have a whole lot, and Waste Management is one of our biggest issues in our community,” Dodd said.

Members also reviewed the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations in the city.

The regular monthly meeting of the Jackson City Council is scheduled for next Tuesday at 9 a.m. at City Hall.