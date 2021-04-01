Carroll County to host Tennessee Bass Nation State Junior Championship

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce will host the Tennessee Bass Nation State Junior Championship, according to a news release.

The tournament is scheduled for May 8 at the Carroll County Thousand Acre Recreational Lake, the release says.

The tournament is the state championship for juniors, and is expected to bring at least 80 three-person teams from across the state, the release says.

Teams will be in Carroll County beginning May 7 for event registration.