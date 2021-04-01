JMCSS opening Pre-K registration on April 5

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Schools will open registration for Pre-K students starting April 5.

Students must be 4-years-old on or before August 15 and complete the online forms.

To register, parents or guardians must also turn in the following documents:

certification of immunization and physical

copy of state certified birth certificate

household income verification

three proofs of residency in Jackson/Madison County

Registration events are currently scheduled for April 6 and 7, May 12 and 13, and June 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jackson-Madison County Schools Central Office at 310 North Parkway.

Call Nova Pre-K at (731) 427-6396.