JMCSS opening Pre-K registration on April 5
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Schools will open registration for Pre-K students starting April 5.
Students must be 4-years-old on or before August 15 and complete the online forms.
To register, parents or guardians must also turn in the following documents:
- certification of immunization and physical
- copy of state certified birth certificate
- household income verification
- three proofs of residency in Jackson/Madison County
Registration events are currently scheduled for April 6 and 7, May 12 and 13, and June 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jackson-Madison County Schools Central Office at 310 North Parkway.
Call Nova Pre-K at (731) 427-6396.