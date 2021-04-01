Lorane Kenneth “Ken” Ware, age 75, resident of Memphis, Tennessee and husband of Marilyn Ware, departed this life Wednesday afternoon, March 31, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Ken was born February 27, 1946 in Junior, West Virginia, the son of the late Chester Lorane Ware and Nellie Florence Swick Ware. He graduated from Belington High School in Belington, West Virginia and was married March 4, 1967 to the former Marilyn Cowger. He was employed as a food broker at Salesmark and Crossmark for many years before his retirement in 2015. Ken had been a resident of Memphis for 49 years and was a member of First Baptist Church Grand Junction. He enjoyed many sports and was a fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers and Memphis Tigers.

Mr. Ware is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marilyn Ware of Memphis, TN; his daughter, Kristy Styers and her husband, Troy of Grand Junction, TN; his son, Scott Ware and his wife, Emily of San Jose, CA; his sister, Carolyn June Lord of Mesquite, TX; and four grandchildren, Ben Ware, Caroline Ware, Hannah Styers and Abigail Styers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Constance Joan Payne-Stewart and his brother, Keith Ware.

Funeral Services for Mr. Ware will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Troy Styers, pastor of First Baptist Church Grand Junction, officiating. Interment will follow in the Grand Junction Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Ware will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Earl Smith, Scott Ware, Ed Cotter, Tom Styers, Bill Sensing and David Williams.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Miracle Redemption Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1081, Memphis, TN 38101.

