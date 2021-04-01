Services for Mrs. Alberta Jones, age 92 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, 11:00 A.M., at the the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Jones passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:30 P.M.-6:00 P.M.

The Live Webcast for Mrs. Jones, will begin on Saturday, at 10:55 A.M., C.S.T. . If you are viewing via Desktop, Laptop or IPad; log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com and go to her Obituary, click Photo/Video then click Play. If you are viewing via Smartphone go to our website, click on her Obituary and click Media. For more information contact us at (731) 427-7411.