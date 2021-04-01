Senator Bill Hagerty meets with city leaders in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty met with Jackson city leaders, discussing issues affecting constituents across the region.

“It’s a chance to talk to people in West Tennessee about what their concerns are and really understands where the rubber meets the road,” Hagerty said.

Hagerty met with leaders at the Madison County Juvenile Court.

One of the major topics of discussion: the mental health of families during the pandemic, making sure families have the resources they need to cope.

“I think mental health is a tremendous concern, made only worse by the shutdown of this pandemic. This pandemic is no fault for the people in Tennessee or the people in America,” Hagerty said.

He says West Tennesseans should trust health leaders in their battle against COVID-19 and says it will eventually end.

“Our Tennessee delegations are fighting everyday to push back on this to make sure that people know that this is indeed the greatest country in the world and the most exceptional country in the world,” Hagerty said.

Other topics discussed were virtual schools in West Tennessee, as well as resources for the homeless during the pandemic.

Leaders say they hope to resolve these issues as quickly as possible.

Hagerty says he plans to meet with city leaders throughout the year.