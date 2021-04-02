49th annual Andrew Jackson Marathon to be held Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Andrew Jackson Marathon is returning to the Hub City this weekend.

“They have a half marathon and a full marathon, and we have people from eight different states racing in this marathon this weekend,” said race organizer Danny Crossett.

This is the 49th year for the marathon that is being held Saturday. Runners stopped by the Fleet Fleet running store to register for the event.

Crossett says that due to COVID-19, they are preparing for the race to have a different turn out with the same important meaning: raising funding for a good cause.

“This year of course we’re having people wear their mask to the start line, and we have also reduced the water stops to reduce the handling. Instead of volunteers handing out the water, they just pour and runners grab it,” Crossett said.

The race is put on to raise money for the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse. Crossett says runners are having the opportunity to donate teddy bears to the center.

“The reason is when children are going through this process, they use these bears to comfort them, so we’re trying to get them several bears,” Crossett said.

He also says due to the pandemic, participation will be low. However, this year their goal is to raise $20,000.

“Year before last when we had a very normal year, we were up to $30,000, but this year we’re not sure how it’s going to be,” Crossett said. “If we can get to 20,000 we’ll be really excited, and I think we can get close to that.”

Those running in the full marathon will start at 6:45 a.m., and half marathon runners will start at 7 a.m. The race should be complete by 1 p.m.