Gibson County church holds Easter ‘Eggstravaganza’

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn.– A local church in Gibson County is bringing a little fun in the sun to their members.

New Covenant Pentecostal Church hosted an Easter ‘Eggstravaganza’ for the members of their church.

There was food, games and even an Easter egg hunt.

Organizers say this event is held every year and it gives the members and the community a chance to come together for some great fun.

“We just feel it’s a very important event for our children, to get the word out for our kids to have a good time and have some recreation together,” said Jason Walker, Pastor of New Covenant Pentecostal Church.

Organizers say they are looking forward to this event again next year.