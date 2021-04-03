Pet of Week: Charlie Brown

This week’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by Saving the Animals Together is a handsome boy named Charlie Brown!

Charlie Brown is an approximately 1-year-old Beagle mix with a huge personality.

He loves to play outside and loves to be cuddled.

Charlie is good with other dogs and children of all ages.

He knows basic commands and is very smart.

Charlie Brown is kennel, house, and leash trained.

He has been fully vetted and he is heartworm negative.

He is also neutered, micro-chipped and up to date on all his vaccinations.

He will make a fantastic addition to any home.

For more information on this handsome boy please visit the STAT website or Facebook page.