Runners compete in local marathon for charity

JACKSON, Tenn. — Participants ran for a good cause this morning in downtown Jackson.

1/2

2/2



The Andrew Jackson Marathon raises funds for Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

The event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

Each participant brings a teddy bear for each child at the center to have a ‘Beary Best Friend’.

Competitor Natalie Burger placed first in the women’s category and says she was glad for the chance to run this year.

“I had actually signed up for it last year just as a spring marathon and of course it got cancelled with all of the COVID and I was really excited to run it this year,” Burger said.

Runners also had a chance to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

Burger qualified for Boston and says she is excited for the opportunity.