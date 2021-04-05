City of Jackson increases capacity at event venues

JACKSON, Tenn. — The city of Jackson says they will not enforce a 50 percent capacity limit at event venues operated by the city, according to a news release.

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger says the change is due to the decrease in reported COVID-19 cases. Mayor Conger says all venues and events will still adhere to safety protocols, the release says.

These venues include the Carl Perkins Civic Center, Jackson Fairgrounds Oman Arena, the Amp, and the Ned.