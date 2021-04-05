Freed-Hardeman hosts vaccine clinic for students, staff

HENDERSON, Tenn. — One local college saw a big turnout for a vaccine clinic.

April 5 marked the first day that Tennessee residents 16 and older could get the COVID-19 vaccine statewide.

To kick it off, Freed-Hardeman University hosted a vaccination clinic for students, faculty and staff.

“The Chester County Health Department, working along with the health department with the state of Tennessee, offered to give the vaccines on campus today,” said FHU President David Shannon.

If the first day is any indication, demand will not be an issue.

“We’ve had about 321 to sign up. Sign ups were Friday, shots in the arms were today,” Shannon said.

Some FHU students say that the location of the clinic, which is right in the middle of campus, made a difference.

“I love that it’s just right here. My dorm is literally right here. Literally 30-feet away. I can just come out here and get a shot. It’s just really convenient. I don’t have to go anywhere,” said FHU student Rhianna Chism.

And for other students, COVID-19 has made a profound impact on their life.

“My grandpa actually died of COVID-19, and so we’ve all been trying to get vaccinated, so we can hopefully have a chance of not getting sick,” said FHU student Naomi Elliott.

Above all, students and faculty want life to go back to normal.

“I cannot wait. Freed-Hardeman is all about family, and when you’re having to separate, it makes it hard to have that family connection. We still do it, but I cant wait to have that opportunity,” Elliott said.

“We would love to see a semester where we have very few students that have to isolate or quarantine. We look forward to the social distancing and the masks being part of our history,” Shannon said.

Shannon thanked the health departments for their continued work with the university throughout the pandemic.