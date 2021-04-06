Additional death, 4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department says a 65-year-old woman died April 2 due to COVID-19 complications. A total of 231 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.
The health department also confirmed another four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,122.
Those new patients range in age from 33-years-old to 77-years-old.
There are currently five Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,604 (59.4%)
- 38301: 3,302 (29.7%)
- 38356: 190 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.9%)
- 38366: 204 (1.8%)
- 38343: 77 (0.7%)
- 38313: 232 (2.1%)
- 38392: 77 (0.7%)
- 38355: 32 (0.3%)
- 38362: 147 (1.3%)
- 38006: 8 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.1%)
- 38378: 2 (0.05%)
- 38303: 6 (0.05%)
- 38340: 4 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 103 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,989 (26.9%)
- White: 4,858 (43.7%)
- Asian: 52 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 261 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 206 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 2,756 (24.8%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,209 (55.8%)
- Male: 4,842 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 71 (0.6%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 10,818 (97.3%)
- Not recovered: 19 (0.2%)
- Better: 26 (0.2%)
- Unknown: 28 (0.2%)
- Deaths: 231 (2.1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 574 (5.2%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,279 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,893 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,613 (14.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,599 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,606 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,287 (11.6%)
- 71 – 80 years: 720 (6.4%)
- 80+: 456 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 95 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.