Additional death, 4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department says a 65-year-old woman died April 2 due to COVID-19 complications. A total of 231 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed another four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,122.

Those new patients range in age from 33-years-old to 77-years-old.

There are currently five Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 6,604 (59.4%)
  • 38301: 3,302 (29.7%)
  • 38356: 190 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 96 (0.9%)
  • 38366: 204 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 77 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 232 (2.1%)
  • 38392: 77 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 32 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 147 (1.3%)
  • 38006: 8 (0.05%)
  • 38302: 20 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 17 (0.1%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.05%)
  • 38303: 6 (0.05%)
  • 38340: 4 (0.05%)
  • Unknown: 103 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 2,989 (26.9%)
  • White: 4,858 (43.7%)
  • Asian: 52 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 261 (2.3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 206 (1.8%)
  • Unspecified: 2,756 (24.8%)

Gender:

  • Female: 6,209 (55.8%)
  • Male: 4,842 (43.6%)
  • Unknown: 71 (0.6%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 10,818 (97.3%)
  • Not recovered: 19 (0.2%)
  • Better: 26 (0.2%)
  • Unknown: 28 (0.2%)
  • Deaths: 231 (2.1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 574 (5.2%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,279 (11.5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,893 (17%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,613 (14.5%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,599 (14.4%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,606 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,287 (11.6%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 720 (6.4%)
  • 80+: 456 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 95 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts