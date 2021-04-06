Additional death, 4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department says a 65-year-old woman died April 2 due to COVID-19 complications. A total of 231 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed another four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,122.

Those new patients range in age from 33-years-old to 77-years-old.

There are currently five Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,604 (59.4%)

38301: 3,302 (29.7%)

38356: 190 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.9%)

38366: 204 (1.8%)

38343: 77 (0.7%)

38313: 232 (2.1%)

38392: 77 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 147 (1.3%)

38006: 8 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.1%)

38378: 2 (0.05%)

38303: 6 (0.05%)

38340: 4 (0.05%)

Unknown: 103 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,989 (26.9%)

White: 4,858 (43.7%)

Asian: 52 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 261 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 206 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,756 (24.8%)

Gender:

Female: 6,209 (55.8%)

Male: 4,842 (43.6%)

Unknown: 71 (0.6%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,818 (97.3%)

Not recovered: 19 (0.2%)

Better: 26 (0.2%)

Unknown: 28 (0.2%)

Deaths: 231 (2.1%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 574 (5.2%)

11 – 20 years: 1,279 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,893 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,613 (14.5%)

41 – 50 years: 1,599 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,606 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,287 (11.6%)

71 – 80 years: 720 (6.4%)

80+: 456 (4.1%)

Unknown: 95 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.