Visitation for the late Charlene Gill will be Friday, April 9th from 10am- 5pm. The family hour will convene from 6pm-7pm. at Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services Chapel 116 Allen Ave Jackson, TN.

Funeral services will be Saturday April, 10th 1pm at Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services Chapel.

Burial to follow at Bethlehem #2 Baptist Church 1800 Lower Brownsville Rd.