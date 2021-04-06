Henry Co. man charged in drug investigation

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Henry County man is in custody following an investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Investigators say James Lee Payne II, 37, and another individual were arrested in East Tennessee, according to a news release. Payne is believed to have ties to a gang operating in Henry County, the release says.

Through the investigation, officers found about 12 pounds of methamphetamine, about two pounds of fentanyl, almost seven pounds of marijuana, LSD, a shotgun, five vehicles, and about $15,700.

Investigators believe the methamphetamine and fentanyl found in East Tennessee were destined for Henry County, the release says.

Additional arrests are anticipated.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Paris Police Department, Metro Crime Unit, FBI, and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating.