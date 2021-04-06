Ms. Martha “Gerri” Kendall Caterer

Ms. Martha “Gerri” Kendall Caterer, age 85, of Mayfield, Kentucky, formerly of Cottage Grove, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Jackson Purchase Hospital of Mayfield. A memorial service will be announced for a later date by McEvoy Funeral Home.

Martha Kendall Caterer was born May 2, 1935 in Mansfield, Tennessee to the late Herbert E. Foust and the late Edeth Foust. She married Ralph S. Kendall in May of 1954 and he preceded her in death in 1997. She is survived by her daughter, Rose Marie (Greg) Hughes of Arlington, Texas; son, David Kendall of Austin, Texas; sisters, Genevive Thompson of Murray, Kentucky, Patsy Kemp and Betty Sturgill, both of Paris; brother, James Dwight Foust of Paris; grandson, Gregory R. (Jennifer) Thompson of Shawnee, Oklahoma; and three great granddaughters.

Besides her parents and husband, Gerri is also preceded in death by a sister, Jeanette Foust who died in 2014.

Ms. Caterer was a longtime active member of Cottage Grove Baptist Church. She worked in the accounting department of Commercial Bank and Trust Company of Paris for many years.