Tina Marie Fisher Graves, age 61, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, and wife of Donnie Graves, departed this life Saturday morning, March 27, 2021 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

Tina was born November 3, 1959 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Frank James Fisher and Hazel Maxine DeVore Fisher. She received her education in Collierville, Tennessee and was a longtime resident of Memphis, Tennessee. She was married August 22, 1986 to Donnie Graves and was a homemaker throughout her life. Tina was of the Pentecostal faith and enjoyed shopping, collecting, crafting and antiques.

Mrs. Graves is survived by her husband of 34 years, Donnie Graves; two sons, William Andrew Wilson, Jr. of Collierville, TN and Michael Wayne Wilson (Allison) of Rossville, TN; four brothers, Don Fisher (Charlene) of Savannah, GA, Randy Fisher (Marlyn) of Ripley, TN, Mark Fisher (Debbie) of Oakland, TN and Timmy Fisher of Rossville, TN; and her granddaughter, AveryGrace Lynn Wilson of Rossville, TN.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Graves will be held at 12 noon Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at New Life Church of God in Collierville, Tennessee. The officiating ministers will be Bro. Mark Fisher and Bro. William Buttrum. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis. A visitation for Mrs. Graves will be from 10 A.M. until 12 noon Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at New Life Church of God.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.