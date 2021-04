HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A free COVID-19 vaccination event will be held in Hardin County on Friday, April 9.

Individuals 18 and older will be able to receive their first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Hardin County Fairgrounds — located at 1019 Clifton Road in Savannah — from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

No appointment is necessary and vaccines will be issued on a first come, first serve basis.