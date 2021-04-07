Henry Hall Butler

Henry Hall Butler age 66, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Butler was born in Humboldt, TN on June 15, 1954 to the late Elmer Horace Butler and Wilsie Lucille Wall Butler. He worked in Residential Construction for many years. Also preceding him in death was one brother: Elmer Reid Butler; and two sisters: Carolyn Butler Emison and Patricia Butler.

He is survived by one son: Ben Butler of Henderson, KY; one daughter: Andrea Butler of Alamo, TN; one brother: Jack Butler (Judy) of Lawrenceburg, TN; his beloved dog “Peanut”; And he leaves a legacy of one granddaughter: Natalie Butler of Henderson, KY.

Mr. Butler had chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.

