Dorsey Ann Lunsford Lazenby, age 61, resident of Williston, Tennessee and wife of Hugh M. “Bubba” Lazenby, Jr., departed this life Monday morning, April 5, 2021.

Dorsey was born March 12, 1960 in Newport, Rhode Island, the daughter of the late Dorsey Love “Blackie” Lunsford, Jr. and Jeannine Dolores Marshall Lunsford. She moved with her family in 1973 to Fayette County, Tennessee and graduated from Fayette Ware High School in 1978. Dorsey attended the University of Tennessee at Martin and was a member of Williston United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Lazenby was employed as a staff clerk for the Tennessee Appellate Court in Jackson, Tennessee for many years. While working for the State, her fellow employees became a second family to her and they were very involved with each other’s lives inside and outside of the workplace. She volunteered for many community events including the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life and Fayette Cares. Dorsey loved playing softball in earlier years and coaching children’s basketball. She was a people-person who enjoyed fishing, riding ATV’s, going to the library and reading, drawing, watching birds and listening to music.

Mrs. Lazenby is survived by her husband who she married March 28, 1986, Hugh M. “Bubba” Lazenby, Jr. of Williston, TN; her daughter, Megan Brooke Lazenby of Williston, TN; her son, Brandon Marshall Lazenby of Jackson, MS; her sister, Natelee Lansdell of Somerville, TN; two sisters-in-law, Janice Logan (Ronnie) and Glenda Kee (Harlan); her brother-in-law, Gordon Lazenby (Louise); her uncle, Bill Lunsford (Gay) of Hickory Withe, TN; and a host of nieces and nephews. She also leaves her favorite pet cat, Bonnie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Bobby Ferge.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Lazenby will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Jay Wells, pastor of Williston United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery at Williston. A visitation for Mrs. Lazenby will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Chris Lansdell, Robert Hugh Logan, Daniel Lansdell, David Proctor, Steve Luthe and Charlie Hunt. Honorary pallbearers will be current and former members of the Tennessee Appellate Courts.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Shelby County Chapter of the American Cancer Society, 5101 Wheelis Drive, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38117 or St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

