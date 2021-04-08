Martha Mae Rowland
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
|Name: City & State
|Martha Mae Rowland of Springville
|Age:
|78
|Place of Death:
|Her residence
|Date of Death:
|Wednesday, April 7, 2021
|Funeral Time/Day:
|3:00PM Friday, April 9, 2021
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Pastor Raymond Eaton
|Place of Burial:
|Liberty Cemetery
|Visitation:
|1:00-3:00PM Friday, April 9, 2021 prior to the service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|April 14, 1942 in Wyatt, MO
|Pallbearers:
|Dalton Boyd, Landon McDearmon, Luke McDearmon, Steven McDearmon, Greg Spencer, and Hunter Hayes.
|Both Parents Names:
|Marcy Hall Lee and Ella Mae Meadows Lee, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Royce Rowland of Springville, TN; Married: August 19, 1993
|Daughters: City/State
|Penney (Wayne) Boyd of Lascassas, TN
Dawn (Mark) Boehler of Corinth, MS
|Sons: City/State
|John (Amanda) McDearmon of Auburntown, TN
Timothy McDearmon of Paducah, KY
Lee McDearmon, preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Desir’ (Gene) Thorpe, Kirtsie (Hunter) Hayes, Dalton (Kelli) Boyd, Steven McDearmon, Landon McDearmon, Luke McDearmon and Amber Fletcher.
|Great Grandchildren:
|Greg Spencer, Gracie Thorpe, Gage Thorpe and Gene Thorpe.
|Sisters: City/State
|Betty Stallings of Brookport, IL
|Brothers: City/State
|Harold Lee and Paul Lee, both preceded
|Other Relatives:
|Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
|Personal Information:
|Martha retired from World Color in Dresden, TN. Later she worked at Buchanan Resort. She was a member of Russwood Baptist Church in Buchanan.
Memorials to St. Jude