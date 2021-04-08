Martha Mae Rowland

Name: City & State Martha Mae Rowland of SpringvilleRowland Martha
Age: 78
Place of Death: Her residence
Date of Death: Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: 3:00PM Friday, April 9, 2021
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Pastor Raymond Eaton
Place of Burial: Liberty Cemetery
Visitation: 1:00-3:00PM Friday, April 9, 2021 prior to the service
Date/Place of Birth: April 14, 1942 in Wyatt, MO
Pallbearers: Dalton Boyd, Landon McDearmon, Luke McDearmon, Steven McDearmon, Greg Spencer, and Hunter Hayes.
 Marcy Hall Lee and Ella Mae Meadows Lee, both preceded
 Royce Rowland of Springville, TN; Married: August 19, 1993
Daughters: City/State Penney (Wayne) Boyd of Lascassas, TN

Dawn (Mark) Boehler of Corinth, MS
Sons: City/State John (Amanda) McDearmon of Auburntown, TN

Timothy McDearmon of Paducah, KY

Lee McDearmon, preceded
Grandchildren: Desir’ (Gene) Thorpe, Kirtsie (Hunter) Hayes, Dalton (Kelli) Boyd, Steven McDearmon, Landon McDearmon, Luke McDearmon and Amber Fletcher.
Great Grandchildren: Greg Spencer, Gracie Thorpe, Gage Thorpe and Gene Thorpe.
Sisters: City/State Betty Stallings of Brookport, IL
Brothers: City/State Harold Lee and Paul Lee, both preceded
Other Relatives: Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Personal Information: Martha retired from World Color in Dresden, TN.  Later she worked at Buchanan Resort. She was a member of Russwood Baptist Church in Buchanan.

Memorials to St. Jude

 

