13 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 11,152 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,152.

Those new patients range in age from 1-year-old to 93-years-old.

There are currently five Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,619 (59.4%)

38301: 3,315 (29.7%)

38356: 191 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.9%)

38366: 205 (1.8%)

38343: 77 (0.7%)

38313: 232 (2.1%)

38392: 77 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 149 (1.3%)

38006: 8 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.1%)

38378: 2 (0.05%)

38303: 6 (0.05%)

38340: 4 (0.05%)

Unknown: 102 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,002 (26.9%)

White: 4,873 (43.7%)

Asian: 52 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 261 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 206 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,758 (24.7%)

Gender:

Female: 6,229 (55.9%)

Male: 4,853 (43.5%)

Unknown: 70 (0.6%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,836 (97.2%)

Not recovered: 14 (0.1%)

Better: 34 (0.3%)

Unknown: 37 (0.3%)

Deaths: 231 (2.1%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 578 (5.2%)

11 – 20 years: 1,282 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,901 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,617 (14.5%)

41 – 50 years: 1,602 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,610 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,290 (11.6%)

71 – 80 years: 720 (6.4%)

80+: 458 (4.1%)

Unknown: 94 (0.9%)

