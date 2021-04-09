Services for Missionary Patricia Ophelia McNeal Pope, age 70 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 10:00 A.M., at the Faith Temple Church of God In Christ; 519 Calhoun Street in Humboldt, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Parkers Crossroads, Tennessee.

Missionary Pope passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021.

The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 P.M.- 6:00 P.M., at Faith Temple.

The Live Webcast for Missionary Pope will begin on Tuesday, at 9:55 A.M., C.S.T. . If you are viewing via Desktop, Laptop or IPad; log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com and go to her Obituary, click Photo/Video then click Play. If you are viewing via Smartphone go to our website, click on her Obituary and click Media. For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.

