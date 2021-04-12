4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 11,169 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,169.
Those new patients range in age from 13-years-old to 74-years-old.
There are currently six Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,632 (59.4%)
- 38301: 3,317 (29.7%)
- 38356: 192 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.9%)
- 38366: 205 (1.8%)
- 38343: 77 (0.7%)
- 38313: 231 (2.1%)
- 38392: 77 (0.7%)
- 38355: 32 (0.3%)
- 38362: 149 (1.3%)
- 38006: 8 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.1%)
- 38378: 2 (0.05%)
- 38303: 6 (0.05%)
- 38340: 4 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 104 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 3,005 (26.9%)
- White: 4,884 (43.7%)
- Asian: 52 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 261 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 209 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,758 (24.7%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,236 (55.8%)
- Male: 4,863 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 70 (0.6%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 10,842 (97.1%)
- Not recovered: 19 (0.2%)
- Better: 35 (0.3%)
- Unknown: 42 (0.4%)
- Deaths: 231 (2.1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 578 (5.2%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,284 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,903 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,619 (14.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,603 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,613 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,295 (11.6%)
- 71 – 80 years: 722 (6.5%)
- 80+: 458 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 94 (0.8%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.