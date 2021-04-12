‘Not guilty’ plea entered for man accused of shooting animal rescue president

JACKSON, Tenn. — Patrick Merriweather appeared in Madison County Circuit Court Monday morning.

He was indicted on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, gun charges, criminal trespass, and retaliation for past action.

Court documents say on August 22 of last year, Saving The Animals Together President Wendy Pickett was checking on her mom’s vacant property on Preston Street in Jackson when she found Merriweather in the house and called police.

After police gave Merriweather a misdemeanor citation and left, he allegedly shot Pickett with her own gun while she was in the vehicle.

Merriweather was found a short time later with some of Pickett’s belongings.

Judge Kyle Atkins: Will you be able to hire a lawyer for your case? Merriweather: No. Judge Atkins: Are you asking me to appoint you a lawyer? Merriweather: Yes, sir.

Wendy Pickett was also in the courtroom Monday, almost eight months after she had been hospitalized for her gunshot wounds, and three months after she testified in Jackson City Court, where Merriweather was previously charged and admitted to shooting Pickett.

In court Monday, Merriweather was appointed an attorney, who waived reading of the indictment and pleaded not guilty.

Neither Pickett’s attorney nor Merriweather’s attorney were available for comment. His next court date is June 7.