DSCC puts hold on Johnson & Johnson vaccine, offers Moderna instead

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg State Community College is putting a hold on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The college says the Jimmy Naifeh Center in Tipton County will be providing the Moderna shot in its place, with first and second doses being available to anyone over the age of 18.

This will continue every Saturday into June, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the college’s news release.

The center is located at 3149 Highway 51 South, in Covington.