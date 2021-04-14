Coalition calls on Gov. Lee to increase school funding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Public Education Coalition responded to Gov. Bill Lee’s budget proposal Wednesday.

The group consists of school leaders, educators and others involved in public policy. They held a public meeting, calling on the governor to increase school funding.

The coalition claims Tennessee’s education funding is one of the worst in the nation, and that the governor’s recent budget proposal does not go far enough in providing public schools what they need.

“We are on track for a $2 billion surplus this year. As a state, we are in a great position to invest in our people, especially our children and our schools,”

The coalition says they want the chance to discuss proposals with Gov. Lee.