Drive-through COVID-19 vaccination event in Gibson Co. on Saturday

TRENTON, Tenn. — A drive-through COVID-19 vaccination event is scheduled for this weekend in Gibson County.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Gibson County Fairgrounds.

The vaccinations are free, and no appointment is necessary.

Vaccinations will be given on a first-come, first-served basis at 1242 Manufacturers Row in Trenton.

Only the Moderna vaccine will be distributed to individuals 18 and older.

If you have already received your first dose of the Moderna vaccine, please bring your vaccination card with you.