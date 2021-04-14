Lexington High School moves to virtual format due to COVID-19 cases

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Lexington High School will be moving to a virtual format through April 16 due to COVID-19 cases and quarantines, according to the Henderson County School District.

The district confirmed Wednesday that Lexington High School currently has 16 positive COVID-19 cases and 161 students quarantined.

Student participating in end of course testing was low Tuesday, according to the district.

Lexington High School will now move to a virtual format for Thursday, April 15 and Friday, April 16.

No other schools in the district are affected by the change and will continue their normal schedules.

Lexington High School facilities will be deep cleaned during this time.