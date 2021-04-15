Bethel University aims for ‘near-normal operations’ in Fall

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Bethel University is aiming to get back to what it says is “near-normal operations” this fall.

Bethel says this plan includes returning to in-person classes as a default, as well as bringing back campus events and activities.

The college’s president, Dr. Walter Butler, says their goal since the start of the pandemic has been to protect both students and staff.

“Our priority from the beginning of this pandemic has been to provide a safe place to live, work and study for our students, faculty and staff, and this goal will not change as we make plans for the fall,” Butler said.

The college says it will continue to watch for updated guidelines on a national and local level.

“Although the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still with us and will linger into the future, we are hopeful and excited to plan for a near-normal operation this fall,” Butler said.

Bethel says it will be holding in-person graduation in May.