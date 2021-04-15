UT Martin kicks off 53rd annual Spring College Rodeo

MARTIN, Tenn. — Grab your gear and saddle. Let’s head to the rodeo!

The 53rd annual University of Tennessee at Martin Spring College Rodeo kicked off Thursday night.

There was a silent auction, including things like horse equipment, clothes, jewelry, gift cards and more. And it’s all for a good cause.

Proceeds go to the UT Martin Rodeo Scholarship Fund for students.

One volunteer, Mary Lynn Emmett, says there’s always something unique about the rodeo.

“One thing that is unique about the UTM Rodeo is so many people come back that used to go to school here. It’s kind of like a homecoming event,” Emmett said.

The rodeo runs through Saturday night.

There is also an online auction. Those items will be given away Friday night.