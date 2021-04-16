8 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,205 total

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department have confirmed another eight new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,205.

Those new patients range in age from 26-years-old to 51-years-old.

There are currently three Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 6,656 (59.4%)
  • 38301: 3,326 (29.7%)
  • 38356: 192 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 96 (0.9%)
  • 38366: 205 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 78 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 230 (2.1%)
  • 38392: 77 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 32 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 149 (1.3%)
  • 38006: 8 (0.05%)
  • 38302: 20 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 18 (0.1%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.05%)
  • 38303: 6 (0.05%)
  • 38340: 4 (0.05%)
  • Unknown: 106 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 3,023 (27%)
  • White: 4,896 (43.7%)
  • Asian: 52 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 262 (2.3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 208 (1.9%)
  • Unspecified: 2,764 (24.6%)

Gender:

  • Female: 6,256 (55.8%)
  • Male: 4,879 (43.6%)
  • Unknown: 70 (0.6%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 10,872 (97%)
  • Not recovered: 14 (0.1%)
  • Better: 49 (0.4%)
  • Unknown: 38 (0.4%)
  • Deaths: 232 (2.1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 580 (5.2%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,287 (11.5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,905 (17%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,629 (14.5%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,609 (14.3%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,621 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,299 (11.6%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 723 (6.5%)
  • 80+: 458 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 94 (0.8%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

