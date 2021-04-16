Counterfeit pills raise concerns for Dyersburg Police Department

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department released a public service announcement on Friday.

The department says it is seeing an increase in counterfeit pills within the City of Dyersburg, some of which look like Xanax and Roxicodone and contained fentanyl.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell said in part:

“Addiction is a disease, and we will not arrest our way out of this terrible pandemic that plagues our communities. We are, however, committed to aggressively investigate and charge those who are selling and supplying this poison in our community. We are now facing an even more challenging situation with the counterfeit pills that contain Fentanyl.”

Dyersburg police say those seeking help for a substance use disorder should call their doctor or SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.