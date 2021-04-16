Photography showcase accepting submissions, cash prizes up for grabs

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Paris-Henry County Arts Council is inviting West Tennessee residents to join their 29th annual photography showcase “Captured Moments: A Photography Show.”

The showcase runs from May 1 through May 28 and is open to any photographer, youth or adult. The showcase is free to enter, according to a news release.

Prize money and ribbons are awarded for first, second, and third places, including a $100 “Best of Show” prize.

The release says the entry deadline is 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 24. Registration must be received at the Paris-Henry County Arts Council office.

Photographers can register online here, or download the form and return it to P.O. Box 1045, Paris.

Rules, requirements, and more information is available on the website.

For more information, call (731) 642-3955 or email pcharts@gmail.com.