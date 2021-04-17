Crawfest 2021 brings crawfish, shrimp fans downtown in fundraiser for Scarlet Rope project

JACKSON, Tenn.–If you were near downtown Jackson Saturday and caught a whiff of what you thought was crawfish and shrimp cooking, well, you were right.

The 4th annual Crawfest was held at Hub City Brewing on West Main Street to raise money for the Scarlet Rope Project,

a faith-based nonprofit providing a safe place of healing and restoration to female survivors of sex trafficking.

“It’s for a good cause and I enjoy doing it, I like meeting new people,” said participant Keenan Luckey.

“Last year I missed it because of the Coronavirus and I’m back this year and I look forward to a good crowd tonight,” he said.

There was plenty of fun and of course food, including a crawafish boiling competition and live music from Jackson’s very own, Lolo.

Crawfest 2021 was presented by Town and Country Realtors.