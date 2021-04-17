Cruisin’ Jackson event raises money for Rein-Bow Riding Academy

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–A special event was held Saturday to help further the work of a local organization.

Folks ‘cruised on by’ for the ‘Cruisin’ Jackson’ event held at the Jackson Dragway in east Madison County.

The all-day car show included races, car shootouts and exhibitions to raise funds for the local ‘Rein-Bow Riding Academy’.

The academy helps individuals with varying medical issues including cerebral palsy, impaired coordination

or traumatic brain injury or stroke receive innovative therapy while riding a horse.

“Cruisin’ Jackson’ is for people that cruised the streets of Jackson in the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and we just thought it was an idea to come together as a group and getting back together,” said organizer A.D. Sanford.

Organizers say they hope to have more fundraisers like this in the future.