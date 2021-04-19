Dyersburg State to return to in-person classes for fall semester

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg State Community College is planning to return to in-person classes this fall.

The college says it will give students the option to choose a schedule that includes in-person classes, a combo of online and in-person learning, or an online-only learning with eLearn.

Dyersburg State President Karen Bowyer says a flexible schedule is what helped the college remain open through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, DSCC managed to stay open to its students by providing them with a flexible instructional model,” Bowyer said. “Our students persevered and our faculty and staff were diligent in making sure they had what they needed to continue their education.”

Staff say that they are excited to see everyone return in the fall.

“We look forward to seeing our faculty and students back on-site this fall semester,” said DSCC Vice President Dr. Jan Reid-Bunch. “We are optimistic that we will be able to provide students a more traditional classroom atmosphere with face-to-face interactions with their instructors, group events and student life activities.”

“We look forward to bringing faculty and students back this fall to a more normal and traditional college experience,” Bowyer said.

The classes for the fall begin on Aug. 23.