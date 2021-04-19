LIFELINE calls for blood donations during critical need

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services says they are in critical need of blood donations.

LIFELINE released their inventory numbers for various blood types on Monday. LIFELINE says these numbers were updated at 8 a.m. April 19:

O-positive: in stock, 9 units; goal, 142 units

A-positive: in stock, 2 units; goal 82 units

B-positive: in stock, 2 units; goal, 37 units

O-negative: in stock, 6 units; goal 34 units

LIFELINE says the need for blood is a national issue, but it hinders LIFELINE’s ability to import blood from other centers, according to a news release.

Blood centers across the country have reported declines in blood collections recently, and some, including LIFELINE, have reported the lowest donor turnout in over a year, the release says.

LIFELINE Blood Services is reminding donors and businesses that the organization is taking precautions to ensure donors are safe while donating, the release says. In addition, those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 can still donate blood, as long as patients are 14 days out from their diagnosis and are no longer showing symptoms, the release says.

LIFELINE Blood Services is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 183 Sterling Farms Drive. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments can be made by texting “schedule” to 999-7777 or by phone at (731) 427-4431, ext. 0.

The following Community Mobile Blood Drives are also scheduled for this week:

Monday, April 19

Erin: Cleghorn’s Piggly Wiggly – 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Camden: First Baptist Church – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Henderson: West Chester Elementary School – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20

McKenzie – McKenzie Banner Newspaper – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Henderson: Piggly Wiggly – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21

Savannah: First Responders at Fire Station 12 – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, April 23

Parsons: Food Giant – 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Greenfield: Tate Family Foods – 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lexington: Save-A-Lot – 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 25