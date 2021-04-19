Penny Sue Owen

Services for Penny Sue Owen, 77, will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 2:30 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Dennis Trull and Brother Dennis Scott officiating. Interment will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery in Como, TN. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 21, 2021from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Thursday, April 21, 2021 from 11:00 am until service time. Mrs. Owen, a former employee at Wilker Brothers Pajama factory in McKenzie, died Monday, April 19, 2021 at Henry County Medical Center in Paris. She was born on July 12, 1943 in Ionia, Michigan to Loren J. and Sarah Adell Carmack Wright. She was a member of McKenzie First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son Barry Owen.

Survivors include her husband Hulon Owen of McKenzie, her daughter Sue Ellen Owen of McKenzie, and her brother Jimmy (Laura) Wright of Chicago, IL

Pallbearer who will be serving are Donald Chappell, Joey Reagan, Steven Reagan, Jon Scott, Bryan Scott, Charles Wilkes, and Justin Wilkes.

