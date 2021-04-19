Waitr delivery service hiring delivery drivers

JACKSON, Tenn. — A food delivery service is looking to hire new contract drivers in the Jackson area, according to a news release.

Waitr announced Monday they are looking to hire 200 new drivers, who will be able to start immediately once they’re confirmed as independent contractors, the release says.

Applicants must have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance and a smart phone. Drivers must also be 18 or older to be eligible, the release says.

For more information or to apply, click here.