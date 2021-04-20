8 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,230 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,230.

The health department says those new cases range in age from 13-years-old to 65-years-old.

There are currently five Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,672 (59.4%)

38301: 3,331 (29.7%)

38356: 192 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.8%)

38366: 205 (1.8%)

38343: 79 (0.7%)

38313: 231 (2%)

38392: 77 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 150 (1.3%)

38006: 7 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 18 (0.1%)

38378: 2 (0.05%)

38303: 6 (0.05%)

38340: 4 (0.05%)

Unknown: 108 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,035 (27%)

White: 4,909 (43.7%)

Asian: 53 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 262 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 209 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,762 (24.6%)

Gender:

Female: 6,275 (55.9%)

Male: 4,897 (43.6%)

Unknown: 58 (0.5%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,897 (97%)

Not recovered: 13 (0.1%)

Better: 44 (0.4%)

Unknown: 44 (0.4%)

Deaths: 232 (2.1%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 582 (5.2%)

11 – 20 years: 1,287 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,911 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,636 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,610 (14.3%)

51 – 60 years: 1,626 (14.5%)

61 – 70 years: 1,299 (11.6%)

71 – 80 years: 725 (6.4%)

80+: 460 (4.1%)

Unknown: 94 (0.8%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.