Henry County Medical Center works to vaccinate younger Tennesseans

PARIS, Tenn. — The Henry County Medical Center is aiming to vaccinate younger Tennesseans.

The center says it is offering the COVID-19 vaccine, but with a preference to those aged 16 and 17.

“Henry County Medical Center is excited to offer this opportunity with the Pfizer vaccine for our community,” said Paula Bell, PharmD, BCPS, Director of Pharmacy. “We will give preference to 16 and 17-years -ld during the sign-up process, but encourage anyone 18 and over that would like to receive the Pfizer vaccine to sign-up as well. Our goal is herd immunity for our community and collaboration with all vaccine providers in our community is helping us get closer to that percentage every day.”

The center is asks those interested in receiving the vaccine sign up by 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The first doses will be given on Saturday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and second doses on Saturday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the news release.

You can sign up by emailing kwinston@hcmc-tn.org, or by calling (731) 363-3307 or (731) 336-6155.

Minors will need to be with a parent or legal guardian to receive the vaccine.