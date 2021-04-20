Tennessee celebrates 225 years of statehood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is celebrating 225 years of statehood.

Gov. Bill Lee says this year’s theme is “Untold Tennessee.”

The governor says he will be taking a tour of every county, and it all starts with a visit to the Bicentennial Mall in Nashville and the Blount Mansion in Knoxville on June 1.

“Since 1796, Tennessee has been the portrait of perseverance, character and hope because of everyday heroes,” Gov. Lee said. “As we reflect on 225 years of statehood, I encourage Tennesseans to join us on the road and share their untold stories of people, places and events that have shaped our state since its beginning.”

Tennessee was founded on June 1, 1796.

To stay up-to-date on the year’s celebrations, visit www.Tennessee225.com.

The website also features stories from across the state, including the World’s Largest Fish Fry in Paris.