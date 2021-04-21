Community raises funds for Hardin County student fighting cancer

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A local community is rallying around a teenager with a big battle ahead of her.

Baylee Cromwell is a sophomore at Hardin County High School. She was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

She started her time at St. Jude yesterday, and the community is raising money for her family.

Currently, The Factory in Waynesboro is taking orders for a T-shirt, with the proceeds to going to Cromwell.

And Overload Nutrition, where she works, is selling a “Baylee’s Battle” drink.

“What I wanted to do initially was figure out a drink that could get us closes to purple, which is the color for Hodgkin’s lymphoma. We finally found a drink that did it, and we started it yesterday. We’ve probably sold close to 100 drinks. People are coming in and donating,” said Mason Cothren, owner of Overload Nutrition.

And Thursday and Friday, Hardin County High School is doing a fundraiser.

For $1, students will be allowed to wear a hat, which is normally out of their dress code.

Donations are also being sent through a GoFundMe and directly to Overload Nutrition.