HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Morning Star Baptist Church in Humboldt will host a COVID-19 vaccination event next week.

The vaccinations will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27 at 612 North 12th Avenue in Humboldt.

Appointments are not necessary, but attendees are asked to bring a driver’s license.

Vaccines are available for individuals 16-years-old and older.

For more information, call the church office at (731) 784-3983.