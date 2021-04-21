Lane introduces Andre Turner as next men’s basketball coach

JACKSON, Tenn. –Last Thursday, the Lane College athletic department announced that Andre Turner would be taking over as the Dragons next head basketball coach.

Tuesday afternoon at the Ballpark, the school held a meet and greet session with Coach Turner that was free and open to the local community.

Turner makes his way to the Hub City after serving on the coaching staff at Mitchell High School for the last 11 years. Prior to the event, Turner articulated his thoughts on making the jump up to the collegiate level.

“This has always been an aspiration of mine since I started coaching basketball,” said Turner. “Being in there for ten plus years in high school basketball and now to go on to the next level, it’s kind of like a dream.”

Turner also expressed his eagerness to get right to work, as he will be taking over a Lane program that missed out on the 2020-2021 season.