Red Cross offers free fire safety education, planning

JACKSON, Tenn. — Do you have a fire escape plan? The Red Cross wants to help you.

Through May 8, the Midwest Tennessee Chapter of the Red Cross is offering free home fire safety education.

It’s a one-on-one conversation with a representative from the Red Cross, who will help you come up with a plan.

All you have to do is fill out a form, and a representative will call you at a time that’s best for you. Director David Hicks says it should take about 15 minutes.

“We’ll highlight things like a fire escape plan that allows your family to be out of the house within two minute or less,” Hicks said. “Which probably sounds impossible, and probably is if you don’t have a plan in place.”

The Red Cross is also partnering with local fire departments to get smoke detectors in your homes.

Interested in making a plan? You can find the form here.