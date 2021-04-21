Tennessee Comptroller relaunches “Where the Money Goes” website

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller’s office is relaunching their “Where the Money Goes” website, according to a news release.

The online tool allows users to track revenue, expenditure and debt information for all of Tennessee’s county governments by pulling information for the county’s annual financial and compliance audits, the release says.

The site will include an interactive map of the state and dashboards that show more detailed information on sources of revenue and expenditures, as well as the types of debt, the release says.

The tool is also known as Transparency and Accountability for Governments, or TAG.

The Comptroller’s office currently audits 90 Tennessee counties. The remaining five, which include Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, McMinn, and Shelby counties, were audited by CPA firms in 2020, the release says.

