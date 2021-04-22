Local organization’s ‘friendship bench’ aims to encourage unity

JACKSON, Tenn. — An organization unveils a structure they hope will remind residents about compassion.

Thursday, The Links Incorporated and the City of Jackson teamed up to unveil the “friendship bench” at Shirlene Mercer Park.

Representatives say the bench is a reminder for students and residents to sit down and talk with each other.

Local representatives and Shirlene Mercer herself were in attendance.

Machelle Banks, president of the Jackson chapter of The Links, says she hopes the bench can help those in need.

“It is our hope that it’ll help curb bullying, mental health and just help to build friendship and unity within the community,” Banks said.

They gave special thanks to City of Jackson employee Tony Black for helping set up the partnership.