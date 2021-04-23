32 additional cases of COVID-19 in Madison Co.; confirmation delayed by backlog

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed 32 additional cases of COVID-19 Friday. The health department says 18 of those cases are from a data backlog from one local healthcare provider, and eight of those cases were tested within the last three days.

Madison County now has 11,276 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

Those patients range from 19-years-old to 72-years-old.

There is currently one Madison County resident hospitalized. The health department says that patient is not on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,700 (59.4%)

38301: 3,344 (29.7%)

38356: 192 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.8%)

38366: 206 (1.8%)

38343: 79 (0.7%)

38313: 232 (2%)

38392: 77 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 150 (1.3%)

38006: 7 (0.1%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 18 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.05%)

38303: 6 (0.05%)

Unknown: 115 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,045 (27%)

White: 4,936 (43.8%)

Asian: 53 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 262 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 208 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,772 (24.6%)

Gender:

Female: 6,301 (55.9%)

Male: 4,917 (43.6%)

Unknown: 58 (0.5%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,922 (96.9%)

Not recovered: 22 (0.2%)

Better: 48 (0.4%)

Unknown: 52 (0.5%)

Deaths: 232 (2%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 582 (5.2%)

11 – 20 years: 1,289 (11.4%)

21 – 30 years: 1,928 (17.1%)

31 – 40 years: 1,641 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,619 (14.3%)

51 – 60 years: 1,636 (14.5%)

61 – 70 years: 1,305 (11.6%)

71 – 80 years: 727 (6.4%)

80+: 461 (4.1%)

Unknown: 88 (0.8%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.