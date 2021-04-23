32 additional cases of COVID-19 in Madison Co.; confirmation delayed by backlog
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed 32 additional cases of COVID-19 Friday. The health department says 18 of those cases are from a data backlog from one local healthcare provider, and eight of those cases were tested within the last three days.
Madison County now has 11,276 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
Those patients range from 19-years-old to 72-years-old.
There is currently one Madison County resident hospitalized. The health department says that patient is not on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,700 (59.4%)
- 38301: 3,344 (29.7%)
- 38356: 192 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.8%)
- 38366: 206 (1.8%)
- 38343: 79 (0.7%)
- 38313: 232 (2%)
- 38392: 77 (0.7%)
- 38355: 32 (0.3%)
- 38362: 150 (1.3%)
- 38006: 7 (0.1%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 18 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.05%)
- 38303: 6 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 115 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 3,045 (27%)
- White: 4,936 (43.8%)
- Asian: 53 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 262 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 208 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 2,772 (24.6%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,301 (55.9%)
- Male: 4,917 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 58 (0.5%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 10,922 (96.9%)
- Not recovered: 22 (0.2%)
- Better: 48 (0.4%)
- Unknown: 52 (0.5%)
- Deaths: 232 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 582 (5.2%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,289 (11.4%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,928 (17.1%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,641 (14.6%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,619 (14.3%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,636 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,305 (11.6%)
- 71 – 80 years: 727 (6.4%)
- 80+: 461 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 88 (0.8%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.